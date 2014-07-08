W Road closed after hay truck overturns Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 4:17 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 4:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has closed the W Road to Signal Mountain Tuesday afternoon.



A fully-loaded hay truck overturned on the narrow road and has blocked the roadway.



Motorists are advised to use an alternate route until the road has been cleared.