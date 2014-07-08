W Road closed after hay truck overturns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

W Road closed after hay truck overturns

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has closed the W Road to Signal Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

A fully-loaded hay truck overturned on the narrow road and has blocked the roadway.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route until the road has been cleared.
