Marion County officials say state law won't let them repair road

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
JASPER, TN (Times Free Press) - Some Marion County residents want repairs to parts of Hargiss Cove Road and a bridge leading to an old cemetery there, but county leaders said state law forbids it.

Hargiss Cove Road is not a county-owned road, and Marion Road Superintendent Neal Webb said it would be illegal for county workers to do anything to improve a privately owned road or bridge.

Resident Linda Rozar disagrees, and she asked the Marion County Commission to help.

The county built the road originally, she said, and there are records that prove it. The road and bridge should have been "grandfathered" into the county's road list long ago, Rozar said.

