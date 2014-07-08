Tweet from original Freedom Rider, now Congressman, goes viral Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 10:24 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 10:26 AM EDT 53 yrs ago today I was released from Parchman Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson for using "white" restroom pic.twitter.com/9QAI4voo1M — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 7, 2014 Posted:Updated:

Rep. John Lewis in his booking photos 53 years ago.