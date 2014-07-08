UPDATE: One burned in fire at Mapco

UPDATE: "[The truck] wouldn't start for him, he tried to do something to it, and it sparked a flame," said Donice Lawson, manager at Mapco.



He said a man's truck caught fire while sitting at pump #4 on Monday night. On Tuesday afternoon, the fire extinguisher was still open, and signs of the fire from the night before were still on the ground.



"I haven't seen anything like that happen, this is actually the first fire I've encountered," said Lawson, whose employees called 911. Despite the fire being contained, they were concerned about the possible fuel fire hazards.



Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson Bruce Garner said the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived. The man had driven himself to the hospital with burns on his arms and hands.



Lawson said gas stations are required to have fire extenguishers at the pumps and spill materials nearby.



"Just in case anything does happen, a fire breaks out, and a spill on top of that, we'll be able to handle both of those promptly," he said.



Daniel Etie was filling up a gas can to mow his lawn later in the afternoon. He said he tries to use common sense when at the pump.



"Just try to make sure I get it in the gas can, and not the ground, and I wait until I drive off to light my cigarette," Etie said.



"One thing that's always a concern is when people get their big gas cans to mow the grass or fill up the jet ski," said Dr. Eugene Ryan of Parkridge Medical.



Ryan warned putting a full gas can in the back of a pickup truck isn't safe. He said static electricity from the can sliding around could ignite sparks.



"If fumes are leaking out from the top of the can, they can have a fire in the back of their truck pretty easily," he said.



"You never know, you've just got to be mindful," said Lawson.





Firefighters still aren't sure exactly what caused the man's truck to catch fire. He was treated for burns at a local hospital.

__________________________________________

