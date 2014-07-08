GDOT awards $85M in highway, road improvements

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded contracts to get $85 million worth of road improvements under way across the state.

DOT officials announced Monday that the latest projects include $31 million to rebuild the busy Bartow County interchange where U.S. Highway 41 meets U.S. Highway 441. The job includes building six new permanent bridges and is scheduled to wrap up in December 2017.

Other projects include $35 million to widen more than 11 miles of State Route 133 in Brooks and Colquitt counties in southwest Georgia. The roadway is part of a 66-mile corridor linking Albany to Valdosta.

There's also a $5 million contract for a new bridge spanning the Flint River between Upson and Talbot County, as well as a $4.4 million overpass in Gwinnett County.

