Warm, humid, scattered storms this afternoon

Good Tuesday. The heat and humidity are back. Now we will add some showers and storms to the mix.



An approaching cold front will produce some good southwest winds blowing at 10-20 mph. That will keep us warm and humid with highs today in the low 90s. We may see a few showers and storms this afternoon ahead of the front as well.



If you are traveling I24 heading to Nashville or Murfreesboro, there is a slight chance of severe storms there this afternoon, so be careful on the drive.



For Wednesday, we will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast through the afternoon with the high reaching about 89. After 5pm, we will see the front having past, and much drier and more comfortable air will begin to settle in.



After a comfortable low of 67 Thursday morning, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 in the afternoon. The humidity should be quite a bit lower Thursday, so I think it will be a very comfortable day.



Friday looks good with sunshine and a high of 90.



This weekend will see the heat and humidity return in full force with highs in the low 90s. I don't think we will see any rain Saturday, but could see some scattered showers and storms Sunday into next week.



Monday:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 72



Noon... Isolated Storms, 87



5pm... Isolated Storms, 92

