"Yes Chattanooga" trying to get the word out on the benefit ordinance

A group gathered outside City Hall to show their support for the Domestic Partnership ordinance.

The "Yes Chattanooga" movement is trying to get the word out on the benefit ordinance.



The group's members say they believe all residents should be treated fairly and equally by the laws of our city.. And this rally is only the beginning.

Michael Gilland, Yes Chattanooga volunteer, "The Yes Chattanooga campaign just started recently, we're excited this is something to be a part of, and excited to be a part of the rolling movement toward greater equality in this city."

Volunteers say they hope this rally informed voters about their movement, but they say now they'll focus on calling voters and canvasing neighborhoods.