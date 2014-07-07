Home on Melville Avenue gets hit by vehicle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Home on Melville Avenue gets hit by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

A homeowner in East Ridge will be having repairs done after a vehicle ran into the house.

It happened on Melville Avenue around 9:30p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.