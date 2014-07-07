Man arrested in connection with house fire Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 10:05 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 5:37 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Smoke settled around a home on Boy Scout Road Sunday morning, as firefighters put out flames.



Half of the home was completely destroyed along with a charred car in the driveway.



Upon arrival, investigators weren't convinced that the fire was innocent.



"I think investigators were very suspicious just based on where the fire started," said Janice Atkinson, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



It wasn't long before a suspect was named and arrested.



Robert Sherrill was arrested on Sunday night and charged with aggravated arson and two counts of attempted criminal homicide.



"I know they tracked him to the Cherokee Motel and arrested him on the warrants they obtained," said Atkinson.



Events, the victims claim leading up to the fire, were what led investigators to Sherrill.



According to the affidavit Amy Bice, who lived in the home, stated Sherrill is her 3-month-old baby's father whom she had seen just hours before the fire, to collect some of her belongings.



During that visit, Bice claims Sherrill was threatening her and her daughter that he was going to burn down the house with them inside and that they better hide their car too.



At 1:30 a.m. Bice says Sherrill called her stating "I will get you before you get me."



Around 4 a.m. Bice claims while she was returning home from the Waffle House, Sherrill passed them in his vehicle, she says he then turned around and tried to run them off the road with the baby inside.



Another resident of the home claimed they saw Sherrill running down the driveway to his truck just minutes before the fire that started in the garage.



Bice tells investigators it was just 15 minutes later that their home was up in flames.



How the fire was started has not been determined.



Sherrill is being held on a $400,000 bond.



He's expected to appear in court on July 15.



