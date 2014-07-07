Lawyers: Judge approves NFL concussion settlement Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 9:52 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 7, 2014 9:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a deal that would compensate former NFL players for concussion-related claims.



Attorneys Sol Weiss and Christopher Seeger said in a statement that Monday's decision represents "an extraordinary settlement" for the plaintiffs.



The NFL last month agreed to remove a $675 million cap on damages after U.S. District Judge Anita Brody questioned whether there would be enough money to pay all claims.



The settlement is designed to last at least 65 years and cover retirees who develop Lou Gehrig's disease and other neurological problems.



More than 4,500 former players have filed suit, some accusing the league of fraud for its handling of concussions.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



