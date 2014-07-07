Drug summit coming to Chattanooga Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 9:43 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 7, 2014 9:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The public is invited to attend a drug summit coming to Chattanooga this week.

Top state substance abuse officials will meet Thursday to discuss the problem of prescription drug abuse in Tennessee.

The meeting will be at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's University Center, at 2 p.m.

According to a news release, nearly 70-thousand Tennesseans are addicted to prescription opioid painkillers.



