Trial set for mom charged in drowning of baby

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A trial date has been set for a Tennessee woman charged with the drowning death of her infant daughter.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported (http://leafne.ws/1th7Qqe ) that jurors in Montgomery County will take up the case of Nicole Pamblanco on July 23. Pamblanco is charged with reckless homicide in the death of 8-month-old Abigail, who died in a bathtub in August 2013.

Pamblanco told police she went to give Abigail a bath, put the baby in the bathtub and began running the water and responded to a knock at the door. Pamblanco says she got caught up with the friend stopping by and the children running in and out and forgot about the baby.

Pamblanco was indicted in October 2013 and charged with reckless homicide and child abuse.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

