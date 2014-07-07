GA police officer charged in road rage assault - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA police officer charged in road rage assault

Posted: Updated:
Source: WXIA Source: WXIA

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) - A metro Atlanta police officer has been charged with crimes and placed on unpaid leave after a woman accused him of spitting on her and calling her a racial slur during an apparent road rage confrontation.

WSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1oC33uk ) Clayton County officer Thomas Sheats was jailed in Henry County last week on charges of simple battery, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Clayton County Police Chief Greg Porter says his department is also investigating.

Michele Griffith says she was driving June 29 when Sheats got behind her, blowing his horn and bumping her car. She says she pulled over into a parking lot and he approached, shouting at her for driving too slow. Several bystanders told police they witnessed the confrontation.

It was not immediately known if Sheats had an attorney.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.