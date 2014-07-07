GA police officer charged in road rage assault

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) - A metro Atlanta police officer has been charged with crimes and placed on unpaid leave after a woman accused him of spitting on her and calling her a racial slur during an apparent road rage confrontation.

WSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1oC33uk ) Clayton County officer Thomas Sheats was jailed in Henry County last week on charges of simple battery, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Clayton County Police Chief Greg Porter says his department is also investigating.

Michele Griffith says she was driving June 29 when Sheats got behind her, blowing his horn and bumping her car. She says she pulled over into a parking lot and he approached, shouting at her for driving too slow. Several bystanders told police they witnessed the confrontation.

It was not immediately known if Sheats had an attorney.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

