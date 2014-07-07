Technical jobs pay more but hard to fill

Even with more than 20,000 unemployed Chattanoogans looking for work, local employers still had trouble filling many technical jobs requiring science, math and engineering backgrounds last year, according to a new study of job vacancies by the Brookings Institute.Filling such technical jobs last year took more than twice as long as it took to fill other job vacancies even though STEM (science, technical, engineering and math) jobs paid nearly twice as much as non-technical jobs.The Brookings study found STEM jobs comprised more than one of every three job vacancies in Chattanooga last year and paid annual salaries, on average, of $53,949.The study also found that a high school graduate with a STEM background is in higher demand than a college grad without such skills, at least as measured by the length of time employers advertise to fill such jobs.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.