Three former Calhoun High students indicted on aggravated sexual battery, sodomy charges

By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
GILMER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - GILMER CO, GA (Times Free press) - Three former Calhoun High School students were indicted today by a grand jury on charges including sexual battery and sodomy stemming from an incident at a post-prom party in May.

The Gilmer County Superior Court clerk unsealed the indictment charging Fields Chapman, Andrew Haynes and Damon Johnson this afternoon.

This comes as the next step in the legal process for the trio after they turned themselves in at the Gilmer County Jail on May 28 on charges of aggravated sexual battery and underage possession of alcohol.

They are accused of inserting a foreign object into an 18-year-old woman, "causing tearing and severe trauma," at a cabin party in the Gilmer County woods after the May 10 Calhoun High School prom.

