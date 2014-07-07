UPDATE: Mayor, Chattanooga police reach compromise on new pay plan Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 3:11 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 5:32 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: It was a historic day for Mayor Andy Berke and Chattanooga’s finest.



After months of negotiating with local police employee groups and members of Chattanooga Police Department, Mayor Berke unveiled a new police pay plan.



Officers tell Channel 3 it’s been an issue among the department for years and has even been the subject of multiple lawsuits.



The mayor, along with local police employee groups, signed an executive order Monday outlining the new police pay plan. The order shows officers the city is committed to the plan for years to come.



“It takes a lot of angst, a lot of stress and a lot of negative attitudes and puts them to rest,” Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 President Sean O’Brien said.



The new pay plan levels the playing field for officers by outlining pay raises based on an officer’s rank and years of experience; something the department has never had before.



Mayor Berke says not only the plan make pay among officers fair, but also predictable.



“I’ve been here this long, I’m this rank. This is what I’m going to get paid,” Berke said.



Officers say the new pay plan along with fresh ideas from new Chief Fred Fletcher are improving moral throughout the department overall and believe the changes are a step in the right direction not just for the group, but the city as well.



“Having this type of relationship with the mayor’s office, the council and the chief is unprecedented,” O’Brien said.



The mayor included the $950,000 needed to fix the broken pay structure in this FY2014/2015 Operating Budget. The changes took effect on July 1st.

