UPDATE: 18-year-old dies after being shot in leg on 6th Ave

"I know violence is not really going to cease, but I think we can control some of the foolishness that's going on," said Latoya Holloway.Holloway spends a lot of time in East Lake Courts, where kids and parents were playing outside on Monday afternoon. Holloway said it's a welcome change from seeing police lights there."Every other week, or every other day, it's shooting out here," she said.According to police, the most recent shooting --involving a teenager -- happened early Sunday evening."He was shot one time, and he died as a result of his injuries," said Chattanooga Police Capt. David Woosley.Police said 18-year-old Melvin Crayton was shot once in the leg. The unit in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue Court was still lined with crime tape on Monday.The call for shots fired came in around 6:45 p.m. Police went into an apartment with guns drawn, and later arrested a man on outstanding warrants. Investigators aren't calling him a suspect, but someone who could have witnessed what happened.By the time police arrived, someone had already driven the dying victim to the hospital.Police aren't saying much about the investigation, but are asking for the public's help."We are concerned for the citizens of this community," Woosley said."It's sad that parents are not comfortable enough to send them to the playground because they're afraid somebody's gonna get shot," said Holloway, who wants neighbors to come together -- and care more."When you love somebody and care about them, you don't want to hurt them," she said. "So I think we just need to care about our community, and most importantly, care about each other."The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.

