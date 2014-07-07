2-year-old takes incredible ‘first steps’ with help of prostheti - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2-year-old takes incredible ‘first steps’ with help of prosthetics

Kayden Kinckle via Facebook Kayden Kinckle via Facebook

The Grio

A video of a young child taking his first steps with prosthetic legs has gone viral after NFL quarterback Michael Vick shared it on his Facebook.

Kayden was born with an omphalocele, a birth defect in which an infant is born with some organs on the outside, among other complications, according to the child’s mother, Nikki.

Kayden’s right foot and left leg had to be amputated, but with the help of prosthetics and a walker, he now takes off walking.

Check out the inspiring video, during which Kayden proclaims, “I got this,” by clicking here.  

Vick reposted the video to his page with the caption: “Luke 1:37 – For with God nothing shall be impossible. … ‘I got it I got it’ lol”.

It has since received over 125,000 likes and over 59,000 shares via Vick’s page.

