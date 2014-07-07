UPDATE: Man charged with starting house on fire with his baby inside Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 1:19 PM EDT Updated: Monday, July 7, 2014 2:25 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A man is charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated arson after police say he started a fire at a Hixson home on Boy Scout Road early Sunday morning.



Sherrill’s three-month-old baby and the baby’s mother were both in the home when the fire began, after what appears to be a domestic disagreement.



Robert Sherrill, 56, was later arrested with two other people at the Cherokee Motel on Dayton Boulevard, where Red Bank police say officers observed methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the arrest.



All three were charged by red Bank police with possession of meth for resale.