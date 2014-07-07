Dogs left behind by couple killed in Rhea County accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dogs left behind by couple find new home

The Kyle's dogs need a home after their owners died in a car accident in June. The Kyle's dogs need a home after their owners died in a car accident in June.
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Kyle's dogs, who were in need of a new home after their owners perished in a auto accident last month have be adopted. They'll be headed to their new home Monday afternoon.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Two dogs belonging to an elderly couple who were killed in a crash last week were looking for a new home.

Gil and Anna Kyle were killed in a crash on U.S. 27 in Dayton. The couple, in their 80s, were well-known in the Rhea County community.

The couple owned two dogs, and doesn’t have any family members who live nearby.

The animals were taken to the Rhea County Animal Shelter after the crash. One person has volunteered to foster the dogs.

