Manager scares away, chases would-be carjacker

East Ridge Police arrested a man accused of a carjacking in Food Lion parking lot.

Police responded to an attempted carjacking in the grocery store parking lot Thursday morning.

The victim was an employee who was waiting in her car before her shift started.

Police say Jeffrey Clark got in her car and threatened her with a knife. He demanded the victim give him her keys.

The victim honked her horn, which attracted the attention of the store manager. He confronted Clark who then fled the scene on foot.

The manager followed him in his car, advising police of his location.

Police arrested Clark and charged him with carjacking.

His bond was set at $25,000. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.



