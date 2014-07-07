Video shows apparent near-miss between jets Posted: Monday, July 7, 2014 7:58 AM EDT Updated: Monday, July 7, 2014 8:13 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A still frame from the near-miss.

(NBC News) - An apparent near-miss between two airliners that resulted in an aborted landing was captured on video at a Spanish airport.



An aviation enthusiast captured the moment when an Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A340 crossed a runway at the El Prat airport in Barcelona as a Boeing 767 from Russian airline UTair was making its final approach to land.



The crew of the Russian aircraft aborted their landing with a practiced “go-around” maneuver before make a safe landing a short time later.





An official at Spain’s airport authority, AENA, told Spain’s El Mundo newspaper that there had been enough space for the Russian plane to make a safe landing and that neither airline involved had filed a safety complaint.



The Aviation Herald website said similar incidents had previously occurred on the same runway.



The distance between the start of the runway and the point where the A340 crossed it is three-quarters of a mile, according to the Aviation Safety Network.



It comes after a near-miss was reported near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Thursday night.



