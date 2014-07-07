Sen. Corker to visit Cleveland, Chattanooga on Monday

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker will be in Cleveland and Chattanooga on Monday.

The Tennessee Republican will begin the day in Cleveland, where he will meet with business and community leaders before heading to Chattanooga to meet with local entrepreneurs.

Corker is a former Tennessee commissioner of finance and Chattanooga mayor.

In 2012, he was overwhelmingly re-elected to his second term in the U.S. Senate, where he is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

