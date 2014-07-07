Heat and humidity are making a comeback

(WRCB) - Good Monday. It was nice while it lasted, but the heat and humidity are back.



Highs today will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The heat index will range from 95 to 98. We may see one or two showers over the Blue Ridge, but most folks will not see a drop of rain.



We will see the same pattern Tuesday with high pressure keeping the rain away, and keeping the heat and humidity flowing. Again, the high will reach 92. Tuesday afternoon will get a little breezy with winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph.



These winds will blow ahead of a front that will also bring scattered showers and possibly some strong storms to the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The high will only be able to climb to about 86 Wednesday with the clouds and rain.



Thursday, we may see a few showers lingering into the morning hours, but we will rapidly clear out Thursday, and overall, it should be a nice day with highs in the mid 80s, and slightly lower humidity.



We will climb right back into the low 90s Friday, and stay there through the weekend.



We may also see some showers and storms on Sunday.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes



MONDAY:



8am... Mostly Sunny, 70



Noon... Mostly Sunny, 83



5pm... Mostly Sunny, 92

