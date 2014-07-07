Woman killed in head-on crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police ID woman killed in head-on crash

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a fatal crash involving three cars this weekend on Shallowford Road.

Police say the first car hit a vehicle in the 4200 block of Shallowford Road Saturday, causing it to roll.

The driver of the first car then hit a third car head on killing the driver, 73-year-old Beatrice Lambdin.

The passengers in the first two cars suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

