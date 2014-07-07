Chattanooga Fire battles 2 alarm fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Fire battles 2 alarm fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a two alarm fire Monday morning on Industry Drive.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Synthetic Industries.

Flames were visible from the roof. Crews called for a second alarm to bring additional crews.

The fire was contained within an hour. No one was injured.

Damages were estimated around $75,000.

The cause of the fire appears to be a malfunction with a vent system for processing equipment.

Hamilton County EMS, EPB and Chattanooga Police assisted.

