UPDATE: Person shot and killed on East 25th Street Court in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. that a person was shot on East 25th Street Court. Police say the victim died at the hospital.

Police also arrested a man with active warrants at the scene. Investigators say the man is a person of interest, not a suspect at this time.

