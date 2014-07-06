UPDATE: Person shot and killed on East 25th Street Court in Chat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Person shot and killed on East 25th Street Court in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening. 

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. that a person was shot on East 25th Street Court. Police say the victim died at the hospital.  

Police also arrested a man with active warrants at the scene. Investigators say the man is a person of interest, not a suspect at this time. 

Count on Channel 3 to bring you the latest information in this case.



