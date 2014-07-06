Lookouts break July ice, beat Suns 5-3 Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 7:14 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 7:22 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Chattanooga Lookouts

JACKSONVILLE, FLA--(WRCB)-- The Chattanooga Lookouts survive an extra inning affair Sunday afternoon, beating the home standing Jacksonville Suns in ten innings by a final score of 5-3.

It's Chattanooga's first win of the month and seventh since the Southern League's All-Star break.

Chattanooga's Scott Schebler began the 10th inning with a double to center field.

Daniel Mayora followed with a singles advancing Schebler to third base.

The Suns' Jheyson Manzueta intentionally walked Chris O'Brien to load the bases for O'Koyea Dickson who singled to left, scoring Schebler and Mayora for the winning margin.

Chattanooga has two more games at the Ballgrounds of Jacksonville before returning home Thursday for Huntsville.