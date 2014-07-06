Eight BUI Arrests Recorded During Operation Dry Water in Weekend Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 5:57 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 5:59 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Photo contributed by T.W.R.A.

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency participated in the sixth annual Operation Dry Water weekend which has been held the weekend prior to the July 4 holiday since its inception.



Reports from the TWRA’s four regions resulted in eight boating under the influence (BUI) arrests across the state and four other arrests. TWRA boating officers checked more than 2,100 vessels, issued 74 citations, 59 warnings and assisted 36 boaters.



The number of BUI arrests is a decrease from 10 persons arrested last year over Operation Dry Water Weekend.



Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of BUI education and enforcement directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held to emphasize boating safety and give BUI enforcement high visibility during a period of high volume for summer boating activities.



TWRA officials remind all those who visit the state’s waterways for the July 4 holiday to be safe for what is annually one of the busiest boating times of the year.



TWRA officials emphasize the use of personal flotation devices (PFDs) while boating in a safe and responsible manner. The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as BUI operators and other reckless operation.



