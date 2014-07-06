Djokovic beats Federer at Wimbledon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Djokovic beats Federer at Wimbledon

 LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic won his second Wimbledon title and denied Roger Federer his record eighth by holding off the Swiss star in five sets Sunday.
    
Djokovic wasted a 5-2 lead in the fourth set but held on for a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory that returns the Serbian player to the No. 1 ranking.
    
Djokovic had a match point at 5-4 in the fourth set, but Federer saved that with an ace and forced a fifth set.
    
In the last set, Djokovic broke with the help of four mistakes by Federer to seal the win.

