Djokovic beats Federer at Wimbledon Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 5:47 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 6:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic won his second Wimbledon title and denied Roger Federer his record eighth by holding off the Swiss star in five sets Sunday.



Djokovic wasted a 5-2 lead in the fourth set but held on for a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory that returns the Serbian player to the No. 1 ranking.



Djokovic had a match point at 5-4 in the fourth set, but Federer saved that with an ace and forced a fifth set.



In the last set, Djokovic broke with the help of four mistakes by Federer to seal the win.



