Chattanooga trash can shortage has homeowners leaving bagged garbage on curbs

Dozens of Chattanooga residents are waiting to get one of the big green trash cans Chattanooga uses for its weekly garbage pickup.For now, they'll just have to wait, said Public Works Administrator Lee Norris.The city has run out of the 96-gallon containers and the contract with the former supplier has expired, Norris said.The city's using a low-tech solution: Homeowners are being told to put their bagged trash out on the curb where the plastic bin normally would sit on collection days.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.