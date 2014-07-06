Braves win streak ends at 9 Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 4:53 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 5:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Wade Miley earned his first win since early May, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 3-1 on Sunday to end the Braves' nine-game winning streak.



Miley (4-6) allowed one run on five hits and one walk in 6 2-3 innings. The left-hander was 0-3 in his previous nine starts and had not won since beating the White Sox on May 10. The win snapped his streak of five straight no-decisions.



Atlanta starter Alex Wood (6-7) allowed two runs on only three hits and three walks in seven innings. Wood's big mistake was Goldschmidt's homer off the foul pole in left field in the third inning.



B.J. Upton was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts to end his career-best 11-game hitting streak for NL East-leading Atlanta.



Before the game, the Diamondbacks traded right-hander Brandon McCarthy and cash to the Yankees for left-hander Vidal Nuno.



