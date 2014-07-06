Almirola survives "big one" at Daytona Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 4:19 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 4:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Aric Almirola has won the rain-delayed and rain-shortened NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Daytona International Speedway, putting Richard Petty's famed No. 43 in Victory Lane for the first time since 1999.



Almirola's unexpected win came on the same weekend Petty celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 200th win.



Petty wasn't around for the festivities, having already left Daytona during one of the many delays. He didn't miss much considering steady rain put a slight damper on the post-race party.



The Coke Zero 400 was originally scheduled to go off Saturday night, but steady rain forced it to be postponed a day. When it did finally get started Sunday, it was interrupted several more times.



