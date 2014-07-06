Improved newborn screening steps on the way in Tennessee

Tennessee health officials are moving to bring more safeguards and scrutiny to the process of newborn screenings.Extended lab hours, a contract with a courier service and a new public reporting system are all new features the Tennessee Department of Health hopes to implement in coming weeks to better ensure that the newborn tests are received and processed promptly."There's always room for improvement, and we're striving to give our hospitals timely information so that if they do see problems they can address this," said Dr. Richard Steece, director of the Tennessee Department of Health's Division of Laboratory Services. "I see very positive outcomes from these changes, for everyone."The need for more accountability in the system of screenings has been recently spotlighted by an extensive investigation by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that revealed serious delays in some hospitals' handling of the screenings, and examined holes in how states held those hospitals accountable.





