TED is coming to UTC: Renowned 'Now what?' conference makes its way to Chattanooga this fall

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -  What's next?

It's a simple question with big implications, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga hopes to inspire a spirited discussion on the topic this fall with an event based on the globally renowned TED -- Technology, Entertainment, Design -- conferences.

The inaugural TEDxUTChattanooga, an independently organized but officially licensed off-shoot of the international organization, will take place Oct. 25 on campus. The selected speakers will offer presentations interpreting the topic: Now what?

"The idea is that we'll have a conversation, and people will tell their own story, their own unique response to that question," said Linda Frost, dean of the UTC Honors College and one of the event's co-organizers. "It's very 'TED.' TED is all about 'What's the next thing?'"

