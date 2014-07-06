Beaten Florida Teen Tariq Abu Khdeir Is Released on Bail in Israel

NBC News - A Florida teenager detained during violent protests in east Jerusalem was released Sunday on bail and forbidden from visiting the neighborhood where he was arrested.



Tariq Abu Khdeir, 15, was detained during violent clashes in Shuafat on Thursday over the murder of his cousin, who was burned to death in what Palestinians say was a revenge attack over the murders of three Israeli teens.Khdeir's parents say he was brutally beaten by Israeli police and suffered a broken nose, chin and injuries to his eyes.A video showing the assault has sparked outrage, with the U.S. State Department saying it was "profoundly troubled" by reports of the beating and demanding an investigation.Israeli police say the video is “edited and biased.” Khdeir was released Sunday without charge following a court appearance.His parents - who were ordered to pay a 3,000 shekel ($877 bail) - expressed confusion over his release terms.