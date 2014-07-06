UGA launches online business degree program

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia's business school has launched an online business degree program.

UGA says the new Terry College of Business Online Bachelor of Business Administration Program is specifically aimed at adult learners and targets full-time employees, military personnel and others who want to upgrade their business skills.

Applications are open for January enrollment. The program will admit about 40 students each fall, spring and summer term. The school says a typical student will take two classes each term and finish in three years.

Applicants will be required to have finished 60 credit hours of general education and pre-business courses.

Online:

online.uga.edu.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.