Firefighters investigate duplex fire Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 11:02 AM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 11:03 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a duplex on 1422 Bradt Street.



Investigators tell Channel 3 it took 5 fire companies 15 minutes to quickly get the duplex fire under control.



No one was injured at this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

