Firefighters investigate duplex fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a duplex on 1422 Bradt Street. 

Investigators tell Channel 3 it took 5 fire companies 15 minutes to quickly get the duplex fire under control. 

No one was injured at this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
