Firefighters battle garage fire on 13th Ave Posted: Sunday, July 6, 2014 10:51 AM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2014 10:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2713 13th Avenue Saturday night just before 7.



When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported there was a detached garage fully involved.



Investigators tell Channel 3 it took the fire companies 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. One additional fire company was called for extra manpower and equipment.



No one was injured on this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



