Heat and humidity slowly rising

(WRCB) - Good Sunday. It couldn't last forever, right? We are slowly seeing temps and humidity levels returning to normal after a stunning past couple of days.

Your Sunday will be no slouch, though. We will reach about 90, and while dew points have been in the low to mid 50s, they will be in the low 60s today. That's a little more moisture in the air, but it still should not feel too oppressive this afternoon.

After a low of 66 degrees tonight under mostly clear skies we will climb to 92 to start the week Monday afternoon. It will be a bit muggy for your Monday, but no rain yet.

Tuesday will be about the same with a high of 93. A front will push in on Wednesday giving us a chance for some showers and storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

SUNDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 67

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 84

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 90