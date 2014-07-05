Chattanooga F-C women earn draw in Nashville

NASHVILLE,TN (WRCB)- The Chattanooga FC women remain in first place of the WPSL, but despite their current perch their playoff seeding is still a mystery.



The team could have secured first place in the Southeast division along with a top seed in next week's playoffs, but Nashville was able to hang on for a hard fought 1 all draw.



Chattanooga FC coach Patrick Winecoff says the team lost it's chance of self-destiny after missing a penalty kick with only five minutes remaining.



Tuesday, Nashville plays its final regular season opponent and dependent on that game's score, seeding for Friday's matches should be known shortly afterward.

