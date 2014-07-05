Rain delays Coke Zero 400 Posted: Saturday, July 5, 2014 9:33 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2014 10:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Steady rain forced NASCAR to postpone the Sprint Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.



The Coke Zero 400 will start at 11 a.m. Sunday.



The race was supposed to start at 7:57 p.m. Saturday, but showers soaked the 2 1/2 mile superspeedway and forced officials to delay the green flag and eventually postpone the race.



This is the fourth Cup race affected by rain this season and the second to be postponed a day. The Daytona 500 at Daytona was delayed more than six hours. Bristol also was affected, and Texas was delayed a day.



Sprint Cup rookies Alex Bowman and Ryan Truex entertained fellow drivers and rain-soaked fans Saturday by turning the introduction stage into a slip and slide.



