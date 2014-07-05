UPDATE: Person shot on Dodds Avenue

Chattanooga investigators say a 17-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down Dodds Avenue. It happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 2400 block. The victim told police someone in a silver Pontiac starting shooting and his was hit in his right leg. He is expected to be okay.



Police say the victim was reluctant to give detectives any further information.



