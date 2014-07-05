UPDATE: Person shot on Dodds Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Person shot on Dodds Avenue

Chattanooga investigators say a 17-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down Dodds Avenue. It happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 2400 block. The victim told police someone in a silver Pontiac starting shooting and his was hit in his right leg. He is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim was reluctant to give detectives any further information.

Previous Story: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Dodds Avenue. Investigators say it happened in the 2600 Block around 7:45 Saturday evening. There is no word on the condition of the victim. Police department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Jefferson says he believes his injuries are minor. Count on Channel 3 to bring you the latest information.

