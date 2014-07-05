'Bama RB Kenyan Drake Arrested

TUSCALOOSA,AL ( NBCSports.com )--Imagine that; the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker set back to double zeroes shortly after the end of a holiday.

Anyway, the latest college football player to reset the arrest clock is Alabama’s Kenyan Drake, who al.com reports was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with one count of obstructing government operations. What exactly led to that rather odd charge is unclear.Alabama officials have yet to publicly comment on Drake’s situation.

