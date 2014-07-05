'Bama RB Kenyan Drake Arrested

TUSCALOOSA,AL (NBCSports.com
)--
Imagine that; the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker set back to double zeroes shortly after the end of a holiday.
Anyway, the latest college football player to reset the arrest clock is Alabama’s Kenyan Drake, who al.com reports was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with one count of obstructing government operations. What exactly led to that rather odd charge is unclear.Alabama officials have yet to publicly comment on Drake’s situation.
In 2013, Drake was second on the team with 694 yards rushing and eight touchdowns while averaging a team-best 7.5 yards per carry. He also caught 12 passes out of the backfield for 135 yardss and another touchdown. Heading into the 2014 season, however, Drake is expected to be behind a pair of preseason Heisman favorites – T.J. Yeldon
and Derrick Henry
– in the running game pecking order.
A four-star member of the Tide’s 2012 recruiting class, Drake was rated as the No. 13 running back in the country coming out of high school in Powder Springs, Ga. UPDATED 11:39 a.m. ET
: Now we know (a little bit more of) the rest of the story. According to the Tuscaloosa News
, “Drake was arrested early Saturday after ignoring police orders to stay away from a crime scene
.”
Tuscaloosa police officers shot a man who they witnessed shoot another man. Despite the presence of crime scene tape, the running back went into a parking lot where the shootings occurred. Drake’s car was parked in that parking lot.