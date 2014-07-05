Braves come from behind on Arizona for 9th straight win Posted: Saturday, July 5, 2014 7:35 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2014 7:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Andrelton Simmons drove in four runs, Aaron Harang won his third straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Saturday for their season-high ninth straight victory.



Justin Upton added a two-run homer and a third RBI for the Braves, who have won 11 of 12 and are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season.



Harang (8-6) has a 3.00 ERA over his last three starts after allowing nine hits and four runs with one walk and one strikeout in eight innings.



Arizona, which has dropped eight of 12, lost its 53rd game, most in the majors.



Simmons had an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the fourth. He appeared to turn his left ankle while running the bases in the sixth but stayed in the game.



