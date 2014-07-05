UPDATE: Autopsy report shows disabled veteran was severely beaten

UPDATE: New details in the death of a disabled veteran.

Sixty-five-year-old Steven Bell was reported missing in July.

His body was found days later under the Workman Avenue bridge.

Police say he had been severely beaten before he was thrown from the bridge. An autopsy released this week shows Bell died of blunt force trauma to the torso. His neighbors told Channel 3 back in July, they suspected foul play all along.

Bell's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not named any suspects in the case.

