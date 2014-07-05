Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be a murder suicide.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells Channel 3, deputies were called to a home on Finley Circle in Dunlap a little after 11 o'clock Saturday morning. 

He says it's still early in the investigation, but Hitchcock says a husband shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself.

Hitchcock says more information will be released as it becomes available.

