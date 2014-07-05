Injured cyclist Taylor Phinney on 'long road' to recovery

Today was supposed to be so very different for Taylor Phinney.

The 24-year-old professional cyclist was aiming to begin his first Tour de France this morning when the three-week race begins in Leeds, England, as one of a strong group of young American riders looking to make their mark on the sport's biggest stage.

The BMC Racing Team rider was coming off a win at the 2014 Dubai Tour in February, had a stage win at the Amgen Tour of California in mid-May, and he won his second national time trial championship at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant on May 24 as part of the USA Cycling Professional Road and Time Trial Championships.

But a serious accident on Lookout Mountain changed everything for Phinney on Memorial Day, ending his season and threatening his career as a professional athlete. On the first major descent in the men's road race championship, Phinney crashed hard on Scenic Highway and slid into a guardrail, breaking the tibia and fibula in his left leg and injuring his left knee. Instead of beginning his first Tour de France today, Phinney is recovering at home in Boulder, Colo., and will watch the race on television.

