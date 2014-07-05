TBI investigating death of man in custody

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) - Officials are investigating what happened leading up to the death of a person while in Tennessee Highway Patrol custody in Loudon County.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine told the Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1mUb6OP ) the death happened after the person became "combative" following a chase on Interstate 40 Friday afternoon.

DeVine says the arrest happened around 3:15 p.m. at mile marker 368 near the intersection of I-40 East and I-75.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Miller declined to discuss the case and referred all questions to the TBI.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.