UPDATE: Fireworks cause $10K in damages to home

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department is looking into how fireworks caused a late night house fire.



It happened on Third Avenue in Chattanooga around 11p.m. Friday night.



The property owner, who lives right next door to the home, says while many shoot fireworks on the fourth of July he believes this damage wasn't exactly innocent.



"Shut my eyes and open them. Shut my eyes and open them," said Willis Brown.



It was a sleepless night for Brown on July 4th, not from the noise of the fireworks but from what they caused.



"The top of the porch here, it set it all on fire and all of this burned out," said Brown.



However, Brown says he doesn't blame the fireworks, but rather those he believes shot them.



I spoke to neighbors, who tell me they saw several individuals jump the fence of the rental property and light a fire work on the porch; evidence of which Brown found just moments later.



"Brought a big ole caliber, looked like shot gun shells; a dozen on them. Lit it up and it blasted and set it all on fire," said Brown.



Brown says he heard the noise and looked outside.



"I saw one of the boys grab a bucket of water and threw up on it and ran off hollering, it's a burning!" said Brown.



Brown tells me he never would have imagined something like this happening.



"Maybe tops of cars would get burned from where they were shooting them, but no house fires, not until this one," said Brown.



Now he faces nearly $10,000 worth of repairs that need to be made before the home is livable.



"See what all I need to do here and clean this up," said Brown. "Other than needing sleep I'm just kind of disgusted with the neighborhood that I live in."



The Chattanooga Fire Department is still investigating the fire.



Carolyn Richie with Richie's Fireworks says as a reminder that all fireworks should be used with caution and kept far enough away from a home so it doesn't suffer the same fate.



